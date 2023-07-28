Regulators propose raising capital requirements for largest US banks by 16%

The proposals were issued by the US Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Thursday (27 July).

The proposals, issued by the US Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Thursday (27 July), are estimated to result in a 16% increase in common equity tier 1 capital requirements for banks, with the increase mainly affecting the largest and most complex banks.

The rules will apply to banks with more than $100bn in total consolidated assets. For banks below $100bn in total assets, the market risk provisions of the proposal would also apply to those with significant trading activity.

"The effects would vary for each bank based on its activities and risk profile. Most banks currently would have enough capital today to meet the proposed requirements," the FDIC said.

Regulators said banks would have until the start of 2028 to fully comply with the requirements. This would give lenders "sufficient time to adjust to the changes while minimising any potential adverse impact".

The proposal implements the final components of the Basel III agreement, also known as Basel III Endgame, and include changes in response to the recent banking turmoil in March.

Large bank capital requirements would be modified to "better reflect underlying risks" and "increase the transparency and consistency" of the regulatory capital framework, the regulators said.

The capital framework will be revised in four main areas: credit risk, market risk, operational risk and credit valuation adjustment risk. Moreover, regulators will also introduce an additional "consistent" set of capital requirements for large banks.

Banks with total assets of $100bn or more will be required to include unrealised gains and losses from certain securities in their capital ratios, comply with the supplementary leverage ratio requirement and comply with the countercyclical capital buffer, if activated.

FDIC chair Martin Gruenberg said the plan to increase capital for the largest and most complex banks "diminishes the likelihood of financial crises and their associated costs" by ensuring banks can continue to lend throughout the business cycle.

'Negative economic consequences'

Following the news on Thursday (27 July), shares of JPMorgan Chase and other major banks initially rose, but the gains were later curtailed after some industry associations claimed the regulations would be more expensive than regulators estimate.

Rob Nichols, president and CEO of the American Bankers Association, said the proposed reforms "fail to appreciate the negative economic consequences that come with forcing already strong banks to hold more capital than what is needed to maintain safety and soundness".

"Far from simply meeting international standards, these changes will require banks operating in the US to meet even higher capital levels without any justification, and the proposal effectively rolls back regulatory tailoring that Congress approved on a bipartisan basis," he said.

Nichols said the regulators and recent stress stresses on US banks have shown the US banking system was already well capitalised: "America's banks have weathered recent economic headwinds well while continuing to provide critical support to their customers and communities.

"This unnecessary and overly broad proposal puts economic growth and resiliency at risk by restricting credit availability for businesses and other borrowers, as dissenting voices at the FDIC and Fed noted today. Asking banks to hold more capital than necessary carries real costs for everyday Americans."