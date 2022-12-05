Why Sunak should not dismiss a Swiss-style Brexit

The words of none other than Mr Brexit himself Nigel Farage in an interview with Swiss television network RTS back in 2020.

So why is it that just two years later, Farage is saying that a UK-Swiss style agreement with the EU is a betrayal of the vote to leave the EU?

While there are clearly costs to incur, including paying for passporting rights and a deeper relationship with the single market, the economic reality is a far cry from the political rhetoric emanating from Farage and other hard-line Brexiteers recently.

To start with, take the burden that has weighed so heavily on the shoulders of financiers since 2008 - regulation.

Swiss banks have had more direct influence on domestic market structure, if only for the fact that the brokerage community has been able to collaborate closer with a non-EU-constrained regulator.

From executing trades to selling complex financial products, the demands of the market can be met more successfully if a local regulator has a more single-minded approach.

On top of this, financial experts in region have had far more say on how trading is carried out.

Another plus point of having an economic arrangement free from political ties is being able to react faster to global market events and new rules.

Take Basel III, a regulation that forces banks to hold capital in reserve to cope with periods of high market stress. Swiss banks have been far faster to adopt these rules than European counterparts.

When it comes to market events, if there is a major announcement from say the US Fed, a eurozone member cannot respond quickly if it is waiting for the EU, which must gather ideas and views from the different member states.

And one-word springs to mind when having to respect the demands of 26 other countries - complexity.

But despite these clear advantages around flexibility to react to change and having a greater say on law making, being free to think independently is the central benefit.

Understandably, many have raised concerns that a Swiss-style agreement means the UK would simply be a case of being a rule follower.

However, this view fails to acknowledge how, after years of exactly this agreement with the EU, Swiss banks have had to refocus on quality and efficiency of client service.

From being able to provide a local and individualised services that the market currently craves, to providing access to all global markets trading new types of financial products, banks cannot underestimate the value of focusing on a more rounded service.

And for those who may feel that realigning their business is a daunting prospect, look no further than the upcoming Big Bang 2.0 reforms.

A prime example of how the City can once again show the agility and foresight to adjust to new market conditions, perhaps more successfully than any other European nation.

While a Swiss-style relationship with the EU may not quite be the economic fantasy that Farage and others are now calling for, it could be a new reality that refocuses UK banking on what the market really values - a higher quality of service.

Tim Focas is head of capital markets of Aspectus Group