asset management taskforce

UK Government commits to 2021 LTAF launch

Regulation

UK Government commits to 2021 LTAF launch

City Minister John Glen assures industry reps

clock 21 January 2021 •
'Build back better': HM Treasury-led taskforce's 20 recommendations for asset managers

Regulation

'Build back better': HM Treasury-led taskforce's 20 recommendations for asset managers

Blueprint for integrating stewardship into investment process

clock 24 November 2020 •
Treasury reshuffles asset management taskforce as big names step down - reports

People moves

Treasury reshuffles asset management taskforce as big names step down - reports

LGIM's Mark Zinkula among those leaving

clock 18 February 2019 •
Chancellor meets fund giants for post-Brexit strategy talks

Regulation

Chancellor meets fund giants for post-Brexit strategy talks

Industry seeks to build ties with the US, Switzerland and Hong Kong

clock 19 December 2018 •
NCI calls on government to extend SME advantages to boutique asset managers

Regulation

NCI calls on government to extend SME advantages to boutique asset managers

Latest paper on financial services SMEs

clock 31 May 2018 •
Fund group execs meet to make Brexit mitigation plans

Investment

Fund group execs meet to make Brexit mitigation plans

Third time taskforce has met

clock 04 May 2018 •
Trustpilot