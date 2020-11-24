'Build back better': HM Treasury-led taskforce's 20 recommendations for asset managers

The HM Treasury-led Asset Management Taskforce has outlined 20 sustainability recommendations to 'build back better' post-coronavirus, providing a blueprint for integrating stewardship into the investment process as the UK recovers from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Supported by the Investment Association (IA), the report, Investing with Purpose: placing stewardship at the heart of sustainable growth, seeks to cement the UK as a global centre of excellence in stewardship practice.

Achieving this will require action across three main pillars, according to the taskforce: strengthening stewardship behaviour; stewardship for clients and savers by generating sustainable value and achieving savers' goals; and creating an economy wide-approach to stewardship

Within the recommendations, the taskforce urges firms to expand stewardship activity "beyond the traditional focus on equities", so that investment managers can take a more active role as bondholders.

The report also seeks to strengthen the escalation of stewardship measures by providing guidance to investment managers on bringing forward their own resolutions when companies are not responding to their concerns, and asking government to review the rules which govern shareholders' ability to bring their own resolutions.

It is also seeking government support for the establishment of a Council of UK Pension Schemes "to promote and facilitate high standards of pension stewardship".

By supporting the government's recent announcement to change company law to require all large UK incorporated companies to report in line with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the taskforce also hopes to improve companies' reporting and disclosure.

John Glen MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said: "The UK's stewardship standards are internationally respected and contribute to our standing as a leading global asset management centre.

"These recommendations will encourage more effective stewardship right across the investment chain and help the asset management sector continue to support sustainable activity as we build back better and greener."

Chair of the Asset Management Taskforce's stewardship working group and chair of the Investment Association Keith Skeoch added: "Investment is a critical part of how we shape our economic future and will have a profound influence on the quality of the recovery from [the] coronavirus crisis, not just in the UK but around the world.

"We need to seize this moment to ensure stewardship is further embedded at the heart of the investment process, so that we can create long-term sustainable value that benefits businesses, communities and the environment."

The full report and details of all 20 recommendations can be found here.