Asset Management Market Study
Is regulation stifling competition in the industry?
Real issues with competition
Wealth managers' use of segregated funds will fuel rise of low-cost active portfolios
Growth amid fall in funds under management
IA launches communication guide in response to FCA criticism
Follows Asset Management Market Study
FCA shines light on fund benchmark and fee disclosures
Following Asset Management Market Study
Legg Mason's Barry: We are going to see more change over the next five years than we saw in the previous 15
Head of UK sales on regulatory and tech changes
FCA to publish voluntary cost disclosure templates in autumn
Institutional Disclosure Working Group
Time to give proper support to boutiques as a force for change
Greater support is a 'no-brainer'
Gavin Rochussen: I want Polar Capital to be seen as the go-to place for talented managers
Ambitious hiring plans
UK fund boards set for overhaul as independence significantly lower than incoming FCA rules
Only 11% of current boards are independent
FCA board agrees to ditch 'value for money' tag
Discussion on Asset Management Market Study
FCA publishes occasional paper on fund charges
Introduction of all-in-fee
AIC's Sayers: The industry's biggest challenge of the next five years
'Polarised results' for investment trusts
How well served are UK fund investors?
The UK asset management industry is currently grappling with the fallout from the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) game-changing Asset Management Market Study, with the aim of improving the investor experience and ensuring they receive value for money....
FCA's Bailey: More work to be done on fees
Regulator does not want to 'incentivise short-termism'
Gosling's Grouse: 'Sleep at night' factor
What constitutes value for money for investors?
Fidelity throws down gauntlet for post-FCA Study world but will rivals follow?
Following Fidelity's move to a variable fee structure on equity funds
The Share Centre's CEO: We are not worried one bit about Brexit
Brexit may lead to FCA writing UK regulation
Call for platforms to help remove barriers to entry for innovative new funds
Under review by the regulator
Opinion: Spotlight shifts to judging the fund judges
Renewed focus from the FCA on fund selectors
Investment Pulse: Absolute return sector highlighted as least likely to offer buylist ideas
General outlook also improved
Central Bank of Ireland urges ESMA to probe asset managers' fee disclosures
Following own review
Gosling's Grouse: Price cap future?
Active funds' transaction fees have dropped by 20% since 2014
