Hargreaves: My sale of HL shares was purely serendipitous
Timing market "invariably pure luck"
Why the US will be less exposed to the impact of coronavirus
As the coronavirus spread peaks, persistence and penetration are at this point uncertain.
HSBC UK unveils multi-asset funds shortlist
20 products selected
eToro launches DividendGrowth portfolio
Minimum investment of $2,000
A tidal wave of liquidity: Navigating 'booming' markets
Equities, bonds, gold, even Bitcoin, along with a range of other assets, have chalked up big gains since the US Federal Reserve made a sharp policy U-turn by cutting interest rates in response to slowing economy last autumn
The case for emerging markets as political tensions ease
At the start of 2020, there are grounds for investors to be optimistic.
Why 'reasons for caution' on global growth are being overlooked
The myriad monetary policy easing measures observed across the globe allied with (admittedly, more modest) fiscal stimulus from countries such as China, Japan, France and the UK has led investors to believe that economic growth going forward is well underpinned,...
Why now is the time to increase exposure to alternatives
As multi-asset managers, we have historically been overweight to corporate bonds and specifically the financial sector ever since the Global Financial Crisis.
UBS US Growth slashes healthcare ahead of 2020 US election
Fear of regulation main driver behind cut in exposure
Low growth and deflation are not certainties
It is a nightmare writing an investment piece about the UK.
JP Morgan's Stealey: Why we have halved our high yield exposure this year
Improving portfolio credit quality behind fund's plans
Schroders survey: 94% of investors concerned about Brexit
Annual UK adviser survey
Will negative stock-bond correlations continue?
One of the more important developments in markets since the late 1990s has been the emergence of a negative stock-bond price correlation.
HSBC GAM unveils new passive EM debt fund
Domiciled in Ireland under ICAV platform
An interesting conundrum for asset allocators
Need for diverse portfolio return drivers
The 'hallmarks of a recession' behind the political noise
Over the past decade, we have endured the tired pessimism that still looms from the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.
Why ultra low government bond yields should 'give pause for thought'
Investors have piled into bonds such that more than $15trn worth are now negative yielding if held to maturity – a new record.
The inversion of the yield curve: Still a reliable indicator of recession?
Knee-jerk reactions could become self-fulfilling
Is now the right time to invest in equities?
Given the constant focus on what might cause equities to fall and whether now is the right time to invest, it is helpful to remember equities as an asset class have historically been more likely to deliver positive returns in any given 12-month period...
Why interest rates could stay low for the next 20 years
Global bond yields continue to crash through zero
Will asset allocators miss out on a UK stockmarket recovery?
Investors 'waiting on sidelines' for greater Brexit clarity
Navigating the Fed's upcoming 'insurance' rate cuts
In May, risks of a trade shock sharply rose following US President Donald Trump's increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards China.
NCI: Asset management M&A is reducing competitiveness and stunting boutiques
Reducing investor choice