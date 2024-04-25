Barclays Wealth Management head of asset allocation Jean-Paul Jaegers departs

After nearly six years

Cristian Angeloni
Barclays Wealth Management head of asset allocation Jean-Paul Jaegers has left the company after six years at the firm.

Jaegers joined Barclays Wealth in 2018 as director of macro investments, and was then promoted to head of investment strategy in 2019. He took on his most recent role in July 2019, where he was responsible for leading the team to provide asset allocation for multi-asset fund ranges and discretionary investment accounts. Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO Before joining Barclays, he was a senior investment strategist for multi-asset funds at Prudential UK for three years, and prior to that he spent five years at BNP Paribas Asset Management, first as a senior port...

