Global private wealth investors allocate an average 22.6% of assets to alternatives

Allocation widely differs by region

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Private wealth investors, such as wealth managers and family offices, currently allocate an average of 22.6% of their assets under management to alternative investments.

According to Preqin's Fundraising from private wealth 2024: A guide to raising capital report, the higher unweighted allocation to alternatives came from single family offices with lower assets under management, compared to larger wealth managers.  Across the alternatives sector, the largest allocation by private wealth investors went to private equity and venture capital (11.9%), followed by real estate and hedge funds at 5.7% and 4% respectively. Bain: Traditional asset managers must tap into private markets to avoid wipeout Overall, investments in alternatives marked the third-l...

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan

