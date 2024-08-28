Global private wealth investors allocate an average 22.6% of assets to alternatives

According to Preqin's Fundraising from private wealth 2024: A guide to raising capital report, the higher unweighted allocation to alternatives came from single family offices with lower assets under management, compared to larger wealth managers. Across the alternatives sector, the largest allocation by private wealth investors went to private equity and venture capital (11.9%), followed by real estate and hedge funds at 5.7% and 4% respectively. Bain: Traditional asset managers must tap into private markets to avoid wipeout Overall, investments in alternatives marked the third-l...