China stands at the door of the year with two faces
What lies ahead in 2020? Will the US economy tip into recession or accelerate? Will Brexit make or break the UK and its erstwhile partners in Europe?
Confidence shows signs of snowballing in ASEAN equities
Opportunities in EMs such as Indonesia and Myanmar
Sunnier outlook for thriving Indonesia
Following a recent trip to Indonesia, Rob Brewis, investment manager at Aubrey Capital Management, shares his views on the bright spots for the country.
Invesco Perpetual's Parks: Asia expectations are running ahead of reality
Stuart Parks, head of Asian equities at Invesco Perpetual, explains why despite China's strong equity market gains in recent months, investors may be too optimistic on other Asian countries
The firms vying to be the 'Asian Nutmeg': Prusik taps into ASEAN financials story
Which funds are best placed for a bounce-back in Asia?
Why Indonesia could be a surprise frontier market winner post-election
The election victory of President Joko Widodo has created an investment opportunity in Indonesia, according to SooHai Lim, manager of the Barings ASEAN Frontiers fund.
Thailand has been gripped by political unrest since November, with its stock market enduring a tumultuous ride over the last seven months, but which funds have maintained their overweights, and how have they fared?
Thailand has been gripped by political unrest since last November, with its stock market enduring a tumultuous ride over the last seven months, but which funds have maintained their overweights, and how have they fared?
Where are the Asian dividends?
Six ASEAN themes to beat a Chinese bear market
China's major equity markets slipped further into bear market territory this week as traders worried about the withdrawal of QE in the US, and slowing Chinese growth.
Assessing EM countries' vulnerability to capital flight
Langridge flags up long-term entry point for GEM investors
Emerging markets face a tough summer but this could lead to an entry point for investors at the end of Q3, said Jupiter's Kathryn Langridge.
Why now is the wrong time to ditch Chinese equities
A leading emerging markets specialist has said China remains a compelling investment proposition, despite the slowing growth in the region.
Outlook 2013 - The Irreversible Trends Driving Gold to $10,000
The long-term "irreversible" trends I've discussed in detail in my upcoming book, $10,000 Gold, continue to develop.
Six key drivers for global infrastructure
ASEAN infrastructure set for turnaround
How wealth managers are building their global equity exposure
