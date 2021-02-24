Ascentric

Richard Denning named as new chief executive of Ascentric

Richard Denning named as new chief executive of Ascentric

clock 24 February 2021 •
Seccl adds trio of hires from Quilter, Embark Group and Ascentric

Seccl adds trio of hires from Quilter, Embark Group and Ascentric

clock 27 October 2020 •
M&G Wealth Management's Montgomery: Our model is primed for future growth

M&G Wealth Management's Montgomery: Our model is primed for future growth

clock 02 October 2020 •
M&G creates £28bn wealth management arm after Ascentric deal

M&G creates £28bn wealth management arm after Ascentric deal

clock 30 September 2020 •
M&G completes Ascentric acquisition from Royal London

M&G completes Ascentric acquisition from Royal London

clock 01 September 2020 •
Royal London to sell Ascentric platform to M&G

Royal London to sell Ascentric platform to M&G

clock 27 May 2020 •
AIC releases shareholder voting information for platform users

AIC releases shareholder voting information for platform users

clock 30 July 2018 •
