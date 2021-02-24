Richard Denning named as new chief executive of Ascentric

Richard Denning has been confirmed as the next chief executive of wealth platform Ascentric by parent company M&G Wealth.

Denning has been interim chief executive since December after the departure of Rob Regan.

With 21 years' platform sector experience, Denning joined the business last year.

He was a key figure in the transformation of the Aegon platform business and previously held senior executive positions at Novia Financial, Skandia, Selestia Investments, Britannic Assurance and Prudential.

M&G acquired Ascentric from Royal London in September 2020. M&G Wealth was formed in November last year and brought together Ascentric with existing businesses, Prudential Financial Planning, The Advice Partnership and the M&G Direct funds unit. It has assets under management and administration of £28bn.

M&G Wealth managing director David Montgomery said: "Rich has a proven track record at senior levels in the industry. He has the dedication, drive, enthusiasm and vision that permeates throughout M&G Wealth that will undoubtedly be key to our future successes.

"Ascentric, through significant investment, will be at the core of a lot of future developments and appreciably complements the other parts of M&G Wealth and the wider group.

"I look forward to working closely with Rich and his very talented team as we take new products and experiences to advisers and their clients."

Denning added: "M&G Wealth has a clear commitment and vision for Ascentric. Certainty of ownership, scale and a commitment to ongoing investment are critical in the wealth platform market and, quite rightly, are at the core of adviser expectations for their businesses as they strive to deliver best outcomes for their clients.

"I look forward to collaborating with the other businesses in M&G Wealth as we go through our next phase of growth and look to maximise the benefits of new options and services for advisers."