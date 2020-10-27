Seccl adds trio of hires from Quilter, Embark Group and Ascentric

Seccl, the platform technology firm acquired by Octopus Group last year, has appointed three new hires to its management team from Quilter, Embark Group and Ascentric.

The recruits include Chris Smeaton as head of propositions, Thomasina McGuigan as head of compliance and Ty Conybear as head of operations.

Smeaton, formerly head of commercial marketing at Embark Group, is in charge of ongoing product governance and will support the product and engineering teams in developing new solutions.

Before Embark, he spent nearly seven years at James Hay, most recently as director of commercial and strategy.

McGuigan will oversee Seccl's regulatory duties and build out its risk and compliance function. She previously spent four years as group head of regulatory advice at Quilter and before this was compliance officer for EMEA and MLRO at Morningstar Investment Management.

Conybear will be responsible for refining Seccl's internal processes and will lead the day-to-day output of the company's growing operations team.

He has nearly 35 years of financial services experience and was most recently head of business readiness at Ascentric.

Seccl has made a raft of hires since its £10m acquisition by Octopus Group in September last year, with headcount rising from 13 to over 40.

"Over the last year, we have been working hard to build the foundations that will allow Seccl to scale. This has involved expanding our product, engineering, operations and customer functions, and putting in place a management team with the experience to match our vision.

"Today's hires mark another important milestone in that journey," said Sam Handfield-Jones, co-head of Seccl.

"What set them apart was their shared desire to do things differently, to avoid bureaucracy and to move quickly - not traits you see often in financial services.

"We are convinced that Chris, Thom and Ty will add enormous value as we enter our next chapter of growth."