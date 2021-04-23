Ariel Bezalel
'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record
Coronavirus and oil price collapse lead to massive drop
How will UK election and US trade deal affect global bonds?
Favouring US Treasuries over UK gilts
Strategic bond funds reduce risk in 2019
Rotating out of high yield and EMD
Jupiter adds high-yield bond fund to fixed income offering
Run by Adam Darling
The most consistent 'veteran' managers over the past decade
Investment Week research
Jupiter expands fixed income team with double hire
Alejandro Di Bernardo and Joel Ojdana join this summer