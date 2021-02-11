Andreas Utermann

Former Allianz GI CEO Utermann set for election to Vontobel board

People moves

Former Allianz GI CEO Utermann set for election to Vontobel board

Shareholder vote on 20 April

clock 11 February 2021 •
The biggest CEO moves of last year

Markets

The biggest CEO moves of last year

Looking back at the most high-profile transfers

clock 28 January 2020 •
Allianz GI CEO Utermann to retire

Industry

Allianz GI CEO Utermann to retire

Replaced by Tobias C. Pross

clock 11 November 2019 •
AllianzGI appoints chief sustainability officer

People moves

AllianzGI appoints chief sustainability officer

Beatrix Anton-Groenemeyer to assume role immediately

clock 15 May 2019 •
AllianzGI CEO takes aim at vertically integrated firms

Funds

AllianzGI CEO takes aim at vertically integrated firms

Models need to be 'technology, distribution or investment-led'

clock 16 April 2019 •
Allianz GI CEO: Cryptoassets more suited to 'criminal underworld' than investors

Regulation

Allianz GI CEO: Cryptoassets more suited to 'criminal underworld' than investors

Predicts greater regulatory scrutiny to come

clock 30 January 2019 •
Trustpilot