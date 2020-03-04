Alliance Trust Savings

Low costs and transparent fees

Alliance Trust Savings is a platform business, and a subsidiary of investment trust company Alliance Trust, headquartered in Dundee, Scotland.

It was established in 1986, has £15.6bn in AUM (as of December 2017) and looks after the investments of more than 100,000 customers.

The business was set up to provide a savings plan option for Alliance Trust shareholders, who still make up 40% of clients. The firm sold its full SIPP book to Curtis Banks in 2013, allowing it to focus on the platform.

Funds on the platform are in clean share classes and fees are easy to understand.

ATS has become known as the platform pioneer for fixed fees. While the majority of its invested funds are in the direct platform space, business through advisers has grown due to low costs and the transparent charging structure.