Top GAM heads resign amid senior reshuffle

People moves

David Dowsett and Jeremy Roberts

clock 23 October 2023 • 1 min read
GAM agrees CHF 100m loan with core shareholder

Companies

Rock Investments SA

clock 19 October 2023 • 3 min read
NewGAMe accuses Liontrust CEO of 'bordering illegality' with 'misleading' communications

Companies

Ahead of today's offer deadline

clock 23 August 2023 • 3 min read
GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

Companies

Increased holding in GAM

clock 18 August 2023 • 2 min read
GAM investor group calls for takeover board to impose final deadline on Liontrust deal

Companies

Open letter to Liontrust CEO John Ions

clock 31 July 2023 • 2 min read
'Infuriated' GAM investor group hits back at Liontrust in emotional open letter to shareholders

Companies

NewGAMe responds to 'misleading' claims

clock 27 July 2023 • 4 min read
GAM investor group makes counteroffer to Liontrust deal

Companies

29.1% premium on Liontrust offer

clock 18 July 2023 • 1 min read
GAM shareholders urge board to remember firm's 'potential' amid possible Liontrust buyout

Companies

Holds 7.5% stake

clock 27 April 2023 • 1 min read
