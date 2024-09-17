Head of GAM Systematic Chris Longworth exits

The head of GAM Systematic will be leaving the asset manager’s quantitative investment arm in December.
Chris Longworth stepped down from his leadership role at the end of August, which he had held since March 2023. He will formally depart GAM on 5 December, a spokespeson for the firm confirmed. Former GAM CEO candidate Randel Freeman appointed co-CIO of specialist alternatives investments Longworth has been succeeded by Erk Subasi, who joined GAM on 1 September from Limmat Capital Alternative Investments, where he worked for over a decade overseeing quantitative investment strategies. The change in leadership follows plans to bring GAM's quantitative investment division into a ne...
