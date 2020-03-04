AIFMD
ESMA: Fees erode 25% of retail investors' fund returns
Passive equity funds ‘consistently’ outperforming active counterparts
Treasury green-lights sale of new EU funds into UK regardless of Brexit outcome
UK investors' access to new EU funds secured in event of no-deal Brexit
FCA reveals plans for EEA firms in preparation for no-deal Brexit
Distribution post-Brexit - how will the regulations apply?
Assessing the impact of financial rules on UK businesses
Warning EU proposals will add 'new layer of rules' for cross-border fund sales
European Commission: proposals will make cross-border distribution ‘simpler, quicker and cheaper’
'10% rule' revamp and disclosure harmonisation: Industry eyes key areas for 'MiFID III' overhaul
Managers consider next steps for directive
EU warns UK asset managers to prepare for 'legal repercussions' of Brexit
Industry facing 'considerable uncertainties'
Gallery: The biggest regulatory initiatives since the financial crisis
Key regulation of financial services
AI tool to identify MiFID, PRIIPS and AIFMD overlaps launches
Covering 43 European Union regulations
Groups' surging demand for compliance staff leads to 'mercenary' pay environment
MiFID II due to be implemented in January 2018
Which post-Brexit distribution options are attracting fund managers?
Julian Korek, global head of compliance and regulatory consulting at Duff & Phelps, argues there is an opportunity for a twin-track approach to regulation for the UK after Brexit.
How could the 'third country regime' potentially work for UK asset managers post-Brexit?
Simon Currie, private investment funds partner at global law firm Morgan Lewis, examines how 'third country regimes' work and the implications for asset managers if an independent UK was allowed access to the EU single market.
Somerset Capital's Johnson: Why we are focused on keeping the partnership alive
Firm favours specialist boutique niche
Thinktank warns regulatory burden stifling fund management innovation
10 European regulations on the agenda
Schroders swaps benchmark on Dobbs' Asian Alpha Plus fund
Plans to convert £1.1bn Managed Balanced to UCITS
UCITS V: What do managers need to know?
Asset management groups have just six more months to comply with the fifth iteration of the UCITS directive, which is set to increase the gap between UCITS and AIFMD funds and also overhaul fund manager remuneration policies. Charles Bathurst, consultant...
Bonus pools and lack of transparency: The key pay issues for the funds industry
Pay per employee has risen by 22% at AM firms since 2006
Thinktank calls for EU asset manager regulation shake-up
Thinktank New City Initiative (NCI) is calling for investment firms that only market their products in one country to be exempt from European regulation, such as AIFMD and MiFID II.
Architas' Rock: How we are using alternatives to dampen volatility
Firms remain in denial over AIFMD
REGULATION
Gosling's Grouse: Time for a clean up
GOSLING'S GROUSE
IT specialist Frostrow Capital launches AIFM arm
Investment trust specialist Frostrow Capital is launching an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) arm to its business, ahead of the impending Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) coming into force next year.