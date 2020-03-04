AIFMD

UCITS V: What do managers need to know?

Asset management groups have just six more months to comply with the fifth iteration of the UCITS directive, which is set to increase the gap between UCITS and AIFMD funds and also overhaul fund manager remuneration policies. Charles Bathurst, consultant...

IT specialist Frostrow Capital launches AIFM arm

Investment trust specialist Frostrow Capital is launching an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) arm to its business, ahead of the impending Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) coming into force next year.