Aifa
MPs to conduct spring review of RDR
A group of MPs will next year evaluate the impact of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) - with a particular focus on the ban on commission - in what represents the first independent, external probe into the RDR's influence.
AIFA records £154k loss
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) recorded a deficit of almost £154,000 in 2011/12.
AIFA lobbies Chancellor on using fines to pre-fund FSCS
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) has set out plans to the Treasury on how regulatory fines could be used to transition the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) to a pre-funded system.
IMA, AIFA and APCIMS reject FSCS changes
Industry trade bodies have criticised proposed changes to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) sourcebook, with the IMA calling for a "complete overhaul" of the scheme.
Aifa calling for split sales channel as part of its response to the RDR
Aifa is calling for a split 'sales' channel as part of the retail distribution review, covering business done with and without persuasion.