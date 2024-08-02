Gresham House's Ken Wotton: Innovative smaller companies share in the rise of AI

While much of the investor attention has focused on the US enablers of AI, such as chip behemoth Nvidia, the UK also has entities at the cutting edge of this innovation, as exemplified by the likes of Google DeepMind and Graphcore. However, investor eyes have also been focused on companies perceived to be negatively impacted by the AI phenomenon, including a number of high-quality UK businesses. Despite ongoing pessimism, we are convinced numerous British companies – especially within the agile small and mid-sized space – can coexist and eventually thrive as the utilisation of AI acce...