Active funds outperformed passives in H2 2020 - Bowmore

A bounce in value stocks after positive Covid-19 vaccine news in November helped active funds outperform their passive peers in the second half of 2020, research has found.

Actively managed UK large-cap equity funds saw an average gain of 8.3% in the final six months of last year, compared to 5.1% from UK large-cap passive equity offerings and 6.2% from the FTSE 100, according to a study from Bowmore Wealth Group.

Bowmore said it was likely active managers' greater exposure to value stocks helped them to outperform from July through December, as the style of investing bounced back on positive readings from a number of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as an oil price recovery.

After a strong few years for flows into index trackers, client director at Bowmore Charles Incledon said 2020 "was not the year to rely solely on passive funds", noting much of active management's outperformance in falling markets comes from downside protection.

"Times of turbulence are when conviction trades really matter," Incledon added. "The pandemic has created a situation where there are significant winners and significant losers.

"Tracking an entire market in this type of situation means you will benefit from the winners but will also suffer as a result of the losers. Therefore, now more than ever, being selective is vital."

Bowmore said it had used exchange traded funds to capture value from the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 when markets were trading around their lowest levels earlier in 2020.

It further replaced its broad global equity exposure with an allocation to a technology-specific fund, alongside adding in exposure to European stocks at the beginning of November, having held no continental offerings through the previous two years.

Bowmore's study, using Morningstar data, captured 750 UK funds investing in the top 70% stocks by market capitalisation.