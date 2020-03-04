ABN Amro
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Charles Stanley appoints investment director for D2C launch
Charles Stanley has appointed Douglas McNeill as investment director for its new direct-to-client service, due to launch at the end of March.
Ratings agency shares plummet on landmark AAA court case
Shares in Standard & Poor's parent group McGraw-Hill have slumped after an Australian court ruled S&P's AAA ratings misled investors during the financial crisis.
Gosling Grouse: Happiness index
RBS repeatedly made 'bad decisions' but FSA dismisses fraud
The FSA has cleared RBS of acting fraudulently during the purchase of ABN AMRO, but censured it for making a "series of bad decisions" in the run up to the financial crisis.
Ex-ABN Amro chief Russell to lead Aegon AM
Aegon has named former ABN Amro AM chief and ex-Artemis director Sarah Russell as the new CEO of its asset management business.
Afternoon markets: Falling FTSE tempers Monday's euphoria
The FTSE is down 2% at 5278.76 points as traders continue taking profits, paring back the benchmark's extraordinary 5.2% jump yesterday.
Bowie ups his defensive stance
Chris Bowie has moved a third of the £290m Ignis Corporate Bond into defensive fixed income instruments on renewed concerns for the domestic and global economy.
Investec deploys the power of "people compounding"
Investec Asset Management is coming up for its 19th anniversary and, before too much longer, its founding chief executive Hendrik du Toit explains how he aims to take the firm from "good to great"
Barings appoints Reddy as Indian equities head
Baring Asset Management has appointed Kommera Chakradhar Reddy as head of India equities, with a view to launching further funds in the region.