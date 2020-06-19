AMP Capital appoints new CEO

AMP Capital has announced the appointment of Boe Pahari as its new CEO, succeeding the outgoing Adam Tindall, who retires after nearly five years in the role.

Pahari joined the firm in 2010 and has led the development and global expansion of the infrastructure equity business, most recently as global head of infrastructure equity and director, North-West region (UK, Europe and the Americas).

Real estate infrastructure: The 'ugly duckling' of investment?

He joined as head of infrastructure, Asia and Australia, before transferring to take on Europe and the Americas, followed by a promotion to global head and managing partner, infrastructure equity and, in 2016, saw his role expanded to include leadership of the distribution functions.

He brings over 25 years of experience to his new role, including roles with Citigroup, Commonwealth Bank and ABN AMRO.

Tindall, under whose tenure the firm grew assets under management by A$43bn and increased operating earnings by over 43%, will work with his successor through a transition period.

Francesco de Ferrari, AMP chief executive, said: "AMP Capital operates in globally competitive markets in which scale and differentiated capabilities have become fundamental. With Adam's decision to retire, we have sought to appoint a leader with a global view and track record for growth.

"Boe has led the international expansion of our infrastructure equity business over the past six years, demonstrating his capability and strategic acumen. As incoming CEO, Boe's mandate will be to continue to grow the business, capitalising on its strengths and the opportunities in infrastructure and real assets.

"I would like to thank Adam for his dedicated and thoughtful leadership of AMP Capital over the past five years. AMP Capital has continued its growth under his watch and he leaves with our best wishes."

Water companies could be worth a second look

Pahari added: "I am honoured to have been appointed as CEO of AMP Capital and to be entrusted with the task of leading its continued growth. We have substantial scope to expand globally, further leveraging our strengths, particularly in infrastructure and real assets.

"I am firmly focused on ensuring AMP Capital maintains the unwavering commitment to clients it has had under Adam's leadership, and continues to adapt to deliver the investment capabilities they need.

"I am looking forward to getting started."