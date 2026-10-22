Register for IW and Brookfield webinar: The next phase of alternatives adoption

As awareness and access grow, wealth manager conversations are shifting from why alternatives to how should they fit within a portfolio?

Join Timothy Chiang, senior vice president and client portfolio specialist at Brookfield's Alts Institute — a global platform delivering research, insights and education to advance understanding of alternative investing — as he shares insights from the group's proprietary Alts Implementation Survey.

Drawing on wealth manager and investor perspectives, this session will explore how client conversations are evolving—from education and awareness toward portfolio construction and implementation.

Against a backdrop of concentrated public markets and changing approaches to traditional diversification, the session will examine how wealth managers are thinking about the role of alternatives in client portfolios.

It will also explore how expanding access, generational wealth transfer and changing investor expectations are shaping the next phase of adoption.

You will learn how to:

Apply research-based insights on integrating alternative investments into your clients' portfolios

Understand the trends driving increased alternative adoption globally

Navigate generational wealth transfer and the growing influence of female investors are reshaping client expectations and wealth manager engagement

Rethink portfolio construction in an increasingly concentrated market

Support client conversations and implement alternatives with greater confidence with new tools and resources

Click here for more information and to register for the webinar.