Register for IW and Brookfield webinar: The next phase of alternatives adoption

Investment Week will partner with Brookfield to host a webinar on 4 November from 12-1pm discussing how alternatives investing is evolving and what this means for wealth managers and their clients.
As awareness and access grow, wealth manager conversations are shifting from why alternatives to how should they fit within a portfolio?
Join Timothy Chiang, senior vice president and client portfolio specialist at Brookfield's Alts Institute — a global platform delivering research, insights and education to advance understanding of alternative investing — as he shares insights from the group's proprietary Alts Implementation Survey.
Drawing on wealth manager and investor perspectives, this session will explore how client conversations are evolving—from education and awareness toward portfolio construction and implementation.
Against a backdrop of concentrated public markets and changing approaches to traditional diversification, the session will examine how wealth managers are thinking about the role of alternatives in client portfolios.
It will also explore how expanding access, generational wealth transfer and changing investor expectations are shaping the next phase of adoption.
You will learn how to:
- Apply research-based insights on integrating alternative investments into your clients' portfolios
- Understand the trends driving increased alternative adoption globally
- Navigate generational wealth transfer and the growing influence of female investors are reshaping client expectations and wealth manager engagement
- Rethink portfolio construction in an increasingly concentrated market
- Support client conversations and implement alternatives with greater confidence with new tools and resources
Click here for more information and to register for the webinar.