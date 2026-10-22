HICL Infrastructure calls general meeting to update investment policy

Focus on 'enhancers'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

HICL Infrastructure has published a circular today (22 October) proposing an updated investment policy and a general meeting to vote on it.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Deep Dive: Analysts split on opportunity following US midterms

Industry calls for education, incentives and simplicity in touted 'Starter ISA'

Trustpilot