Industry Voice: Empowering the Underestimated - Brazil and Latin America at an Inflection Point

clock • 3 min read

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Industry Voice

Event Voice: How the Middle East crisis has changed the outlook for bonds
Industry Voice

Event Voice: How the Middle East crisis has changed the outlook for bonds

Middle East tensions are shaking bond markets, but stronger fundamentals than in 2022 may support short-duration bonds. Here’s how investors can navigate the uncertainty.

Stephen Snowden, Artemis’ Head of Fixed Income
clock 02 April 2026 • 4 min read
Event Voice: Powering the transition - Why critical minerals are central to the next era
Industry Voice

Event Voice: Powering the transition - Why critical minerals are central to the next era

Explore how Future Minerals is positioned to support energy transition. Uncover the critical minerals enabling electrification, AI and renewable infrastructure and the long‑term investment opportunities created by rising demand and constrained supply....

Rosa Leo, Associate Equity Investment Specialist, Aberdeen
clock 01 April 2026 • 6 min read
Event Voice: GIB Asset Management's Pascal Nicoli: Volatility is an opportunity if you're active
Industry Voice

Event Voice: GIB Asset Management's Pascal Nicoli: Volatility is an opportunity if you're active

Pascal Nicoli, Portfolio Manager, GIB Asset Management
clock 31 March 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot