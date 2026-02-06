Partner Insight: Bytes - Investing in the digital world

From financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and retail, global IT spending is expected to reach around $5.7trn in 2025 – up c.9.3% on 2024 – and could approach 17% of global GDP by 2028, underlining the scale of this long-term shift.

Leveraging Royal London Asset Management's elemental framework, Senior Fund Manager George Crowdy looks at where the opportunities lie within the digitalisation of industries, including:

Semiconductors, as the backbone of all digitalisation and a critical enabler of AI, cloud and advanced computing.

The rapid build-out of data centres and digital infrastructure

Software innovations that offer improved efficiency and scalability

