Partner Insight: Bytes - Investing in the digital world

George Crowdy, Senior Fund Manager, explores how the digitalisation of society fits within Royal London Asset Management’s elemental framework – and why these “bytes” are one of the most powerful structural growth trends in the investment landscape.

clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Bytes - Investing in the digital world

From financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and retail, global IT spending is expected to reach around $5.7trn in 2025 – up c.9.3% on 2024 – and could approach 17% of global GDP by 2028, underlining the scale of this long-term shift.

Leveraging Royal London Asset Management's elemental framework, Senior Fund Manager George Crowdy looks at where the opportunities lie within the digitalisation of industries, including:

  • Semiconductors, as the backbone of all digitalisation and a critical enabler of AI, cloud and advanced computing.
  • The rapid build-out of data centres and digital infrastructure
  • Software innovations that offer improved efficiency and scalability

Read the full article on Investment Week's new Spotlight on sustainable investing to find out more.

By filling out the form, you agree to the data protection statement below.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Stories of the week: Crispin Odey, Herald investment trust, SSON
Investment

Stories of the week: Crispin Odey, Herald investment trust, SSON

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 06 February 2026 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Bytes - Investing in the digital world
Investment

Partner Insight: Bytes - Investing in the digital world

George Crowdy, Senior Fund Manager, explores how the digitalisation of society fits within Royal London Asset Management’s elemental framework – and why these “bytes” are one of the most powerful structural growth trends in the investment landscape.

Royal London Asset Management
clock 06 February 2026 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: The dollar's long run may be over— and emerging markets stand to benefit
Investment

Partner Insight: The dollar's long run may be over— and emerging markets stand to benefit

RBC Bluebay Asset Management
clock 06 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot