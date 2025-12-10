Goldman Sachs AM bolsters active ETF range with trio of fixed income launches

Overseen by fixed income and liquidity solutions team

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has launched a trio of fixed income actively-managed exchange-traded funds, bringing its global ETF suite up to 68 strategies.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

FCA's Rathi vows to reform rules for VCT and alternative investment managers in 2026

ISA savers exposed to risky CFD products as regulator raises Consumer Duty concerns

More on ETFs

Jupiter launches global small-cap active ETF for Origin team
ETFs

Jupiter launches global small-cap active ETF for Origin team

Group's second active ETF product

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 10 December 2025 • 2 min read
Dimensional Fund Advisors joins London's active ETF race
ETFs

Dimensional Fund Advisors joins London's active ETF race

More ETFs next year

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 14 November 2025 • 1 min read
Younger Brits turning to investing and ETFs rather than savings
ETFs

Younger Brits turning to investing and ETFs rather than savings

ETFs up 87.5% with younger investors

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot