Partner Insight: A.I. meets Infrastructure - a tale of data storage, energy efficiency and opportunities

Fuelling the AI ecosystem

The AI revolution is driving an explosive demand for data storage and processing power, transforming data centres into a booming business. The surge in AI workloads and deployment capacity significantly increases electricity needs, creating power availability constraints but also opening up opportunities for companies in the utilities, midstream and even nuclear energy which can support additional electricity generation. As the infrastructure underpinning our digital world is rapidly evolving, this propels sustainable innovation and growth with numerous investment opportunities in the infrastructure space on the horizon.

The Data Centre Revolution… add three zeros

Data centres are experiencing record growth and investment, driven by the rise of AI and the continued expansion of cloud computing. Projections forecast a staggering USD 2 trillion investment over the next five years. AI workloads are expected to grow by 25% to 35% annually through 2027. This could spur a material increase in the capacity of one single data centre from today's 50-200 megawatt megawatt to over a 1 gigawatt for the newly built centres. This year, the US is set to add 5 gigawatt of data centre capacity, accounting for about 1% of the nation's total power consumption while new data centres announcements through the first half of 2024, already exceeded the entirety of 2023¹.

The ASEAN region, though behind the US, also shows immense growth potential in the data centre market. With an average utilisation rate of 84%, the strong demand for data centre services signals a need for capacity expansion. Projections indicate the region's data center capacity will reach 8 gigawatts by 2028, up from 1.7 gigawatt today. Important to note is that this explosive growth comes with a very strong pricing environment and an increase in the average contract duration pushing both returns and cashflow visibility at all-time highs². Thus the current landscape makes data centers a prime investment opportunity within the infrastructure asset class to capitalise on the AI boom.

Source: IEA, 2024

A hunger for power

The rise of data centres, however, presents a new challenge for power availability. AI's impact on power consumption is striking: a ChatGPT query uses 10x the power of a Google search, while AI-generated content can consume 50x more power³. The simultaneous electrification of "everything" and industrial reshoring is expected to foster a 2-3.5% CAGR⁴ growth for power demand through 2030, after two decades of stagnation. The power demand by data centres alone will grow by a staggering 17% per annum (CAGR) in the next few years⁵.

The US would need to double its power grid capacity over the next decade to keep pace with demand. Current estimates forecast that data centers will use 8% to 10% of US power by 2030, up from approximately 3% in 2022⁶. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced significant funding initiatives, including over $30 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act⁷. This represents a significant investment opportunity for utility companies, which earn a regulated return – the higher the investment, the higher the return.

Similarly, the ASEAN region is expected to see a four-fold increase in data centre capacity by 2028, with countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia emerging as key players⁸. Meeting the increased capacity will require significant growth in power generation. Countries that effectively address these power challenges will gain a competitive edge in attracting data center investments.

Source: datacenterHawk 2024

The energy game: Spread and mix

The doubling of the global electricity demand by 2030 will significantly impact local electricity markets. Balancing the load of the (now 11,000 registered) data centers worldwide across regions/countries and expanding energy sources is crucial to resolve or avoid power availability constraints. While enhancing grid capacity becomes imperative, modernising the aging congested power grid is a complex and costly endeavour, often facing construction and permitting delays.

To meet the burgeoning electricity demand in the short to medium term, natural gas can offer a flexible, reliable and efficient bridge, especially with the anticipated retirement of coal plants. This could also provide opportunities for investors, since it is estimated that this increased need for natural gas would require new pipeline capacity to be built, thus creating a structural tailwind for gas pipelines. However, in the push towards decarbonization, natural gas can't be the only solution. Renewables like wind, solar, and hydro remain crucial for long-term sustainability. According to IEA, clean energy is entering the energy system at an unprecedented rate, with more than 560 gigawatts (GW) of new renewables capacity added in 2023⁹. This promising number however disguises the fact that deployment is far from uniform across technologies and countries.

Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2024, according to stated policies

