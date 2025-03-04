Capital markets roundup: February 2025

Monthly markets roundup

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

In the second instalment of the markets roundup series, Investment Week's reporter Linus Uhlig takes a look back at February's key events in the UK's capital markets.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Allfunds AUA eclipses €1.5trn and profits surge to record high

Ashtead's share price slides to 12-month low following Q3 results

More on Markets

Capital markets roundup: February 2025
Markets

Capital markets roundup: February 2025

Monthly markets roundup

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 March 2025 • 1 min read
Stocks plunge as Donald Trump slaps tariffs on US trading partners
Markets

Stocks plunge as Donald Trump slaps tariffs on US trading partners

US dollar drops

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 March 2025 • 2 min read
Almost half of UK retail investors expect 'emergency financial' government measures to rock capital markets
Markets

Almost half of UK retail investors expect 'emergency financial' government measures to rock capital markets

Trade wars also highly impactful

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot