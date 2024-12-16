Partner Insight: Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Portfolio Solutions Group: The BEAT - Outlook for 2025

The investment environment to start the new year is quite interesting. Equity and fixed income markets appear to be fully valued and the Republican sweep in the U.S. could have global ramifications. China continues to struggle to find its footing, while AI might provide significant investment opportunities in alternative investing. The Portfolio Solutions Group looks at five key areas going into 2025.

Portfolio Solutions Group, Morgan Stanley Investment Management 16 December 2024 • 3 min read • 3 min read