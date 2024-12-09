Partner Insight: Need to know - The rise of LTAFs

While investment trusts have long offered access to illiquid assets, the emergence of long-term asset funds (LTAFs) is offering wealth managers a new and innovative route into private markets for the first time. In particular, they are bridging the gap between traditional daily-dealing funds and long-term locked-up vehicles, according to James Lowe, director of private markets and investment trusts at Schroders, in the latest podcast episode exploring the rise of private markets.

The shift reflects a new mindset – and this latest episode explores whether the asset management sector is ready for it.

But how integral will private markets be for long-term returns? And will the LTAF model could be a game-changer for wealth managers seeking growth and stability?

We explore this and more in the latest episode of Private Markets: Uncovered.

Brought to you by Investment Week and Professional Pensions in association with Schroders Capital. By clicking on the links you agree to the data protection statement below.

Tune into the first two episodes here:

Episode 1 - Learn about the unprecedented growth of private markets, uncovered Watch Episode 1 here

Episode 2 - What can we learn from the pensions sector when it comes to investing in private markets? Watch Episode 2 here

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT: Your privacy policy – Please read carefully.

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data. For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences. Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event. Please note that if you are a sole trader or other partnership, you will not receive information regarding Incisive Media's other brands or from third parties until such time as we have your consent.