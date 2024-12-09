BlackRock bolsters European access to AI with triple fund launch

BlackRock has opened three funds in Europe which target long-term opportunities in technology and artificial intelligence-related businesses.
The move aims to expand access for European investors into AI, and focused on AI infrastructure in particular, an area the BlackRock FE tech team anticipates will exceed $270bn in investment this year. The BGF AI Innovation fund, BlackRock's flagship AI thematic equity strategy, is a mutual vehicle managed by BlackRock's Fundamental Equities Technology Group's Tony Kim and Reid Menge, giving worldwide exposure across the full value chain of AI. The portfolio consists of 20-40 stocks, featuring companies associated with various aspects of AI development. BlackRock confirms $12bn HPS...
