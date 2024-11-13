Partner Insight: Bonds look as attractive as ever. Being nimble will be key

clock • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Bonds look as attractive as ever. Being nimble will be key

The key question for investors now isn't whether to shift funds from cash to bonds, but how to do so strategically. Given the current geopolitical climate, election cycles, and fiscal deficits, market volatility remains a concern. Choosing the right bond market segment to invest in can be tricky under these circumstances, say Portfolio Manager's Alexander Pelteshki and Colin Finlayson.

 

Investor allocations to bonds have been low in recent years, with many investors preferring to hold either cash + money market funds or outright equity instead. In the period of low/rising bond yields and high deposit rates, this made perfect sense. Now, as we enter the next phase of the interest rate cycle, this is no longer the case. Bonds look as attractive as they have been in over a decade. Being flexible will be key.   

Read the full article on the Fixed Income Watchlist in association with Aegon Asset Management.   By clicking "Read Here" below you agree to the data protection statement below.

Read Here

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT

Your privacy policy – Please read carefully

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you.  In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.

For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences.Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.

Please note that if you are a sole trader or other partnership, you will not receive information regarding Incisive Media's other brands or from third parties until such time as we have your consent.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Partner Insight: Bonds look as attractive as ever. Being nimble will be key
Investment

Partner Insight: Bonds look as attractive as ever. Being nimble will be key

Aegon Asset Management
clock 13 November 2024 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Niches - Searching for roads less travelled
Investment

Partner Insight: Niches - Searching for roads less travelled

In this article, Richard Perrott from the MSIM’s International Equity Team, explains the team’s approach to finding potential investment opportunities within unexpected areas.

Richard Perrott, Executive Director International Equity Team @ MSIM
clock 12 November 2024 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: Deciphering liquidity - Understanding the mechanics of new funds investing in private markets.
Investment

Partner Insight: Deciphering liquidity - Understanding the mechanics of new funds investing in private markets.

As more private investors choose to allocate to private markets, Peter Sankey, Product Manager, Private Assets at Schroders sheds light on how the liquidity mechanisms of new fund structures work

Peter Sankey, Product Manager, Private Assets at Schroders
clock 12 November 2024 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Industry reaches Consumer Duty stalemate and calls for FCA to provide further clarity on cost disclosure reforms

12 November 2024 • 11 min read
02

AJ Bell poaches Barclays Wealth manager selection chief for investment partnerships role

13 November 2024 • 1 min read
03

Baillie Gifford Japanese fund added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

13 November 2024 • 2 min read
04

Baillie Gifford China Growth unveils performance-related tender offer

13 November 2024 • 2 min read
05

Chelverton AM names Julie Dean co-manager of fresh UK Opportunities fund

13 November 2024 • 1 min read
06

Jupiter India relegated from Fidelity's top ten most-bought funds as investors turn defensive

12 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot