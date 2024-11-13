Partner Insight: Bonds look as attractive as ever. Being nimble will be key

The key question for investors now isn't whether to shift funds from cash to bonds, but how to do so strategically. Given the current geopolitical climate, election cycles, and fiscal deficits, market volatility remains a concern. Choosing the right bond market segment to invest in can be tricky under these circumstances, say Portfolio Manager's Alexander Pelteshki and Colin Finlayson.

Investor allocations to bonds have been low in recent years, with many investors preferring to hold either cash + money market funds or outright equity instead. In the period of low/rising bond yields and high deposit rates, this made perfect sense. Now, as we enter the next phase of the interest rate cycle, this is no longer the case. Bonds look as attractive as they have been in over a decade. Being flexible will be key.

