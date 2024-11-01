Partner Insight: Tech dominance under scrutiny as US inflation eases

As inflation in the US trends downwards, the Federal Reserve has responded by cutting rates. However, the future of US monetary policy remains uncertain, with potential inflationary pressures from the upcoming presidential election.

Richard Larner, Co-CIO of Brooks Macdonald, highlights the challenge for investors: while inflation has eased, any misstep in Federal Reserve policy could spark market volatility, particularly as a lot of positive news is already priced into the US equity market.

Another concern is the growing dominance of a few major tech companies, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). With significant capital concentrated in these sectors, Larner notes that expectations for future growth may already be overestimated. "Risks are elevated as expected growth has already been priced in," he explains, signalling potential for correction if the AI boom doesn't deliver as anticipated.

In this context, Larner suggest that investors might need to consider opportunities in undercapitalised sectors, where value may be overlooked. While tech remains a key driver, a more diversified portfolio could provide better protection against economic and political uncertainties on the horizon.

This new Spotlight, delivered in partnership with Brooks Macdonald, considers strategic considerations for investors as 2025 approaches.

Brought to you by Investment Week in association with Brooks Macdonald. By clicking "Read Here" below you agree to the data protection statement below.

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT



Your privacy policy – Please read carefully



We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.



For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences.



Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.



Please note that if you are a sole trader or other partnership, you will not receive information regarding Incisive Media's other brands or from third parties until such time as we have your consent.