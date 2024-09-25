Partner Insight: Everything you need to know about private markets

Exploring private markets’ expanding role in diversified portfolios in our new podcast series, Private markets: Uncovered

clock • 2 min read
Emily Pollock, Schroders Capital
Image:

Emily Pollock, Schroders Capital

A perfect storm of events post-global financial crisis has helped raise the profile of investing in private markets with market uncertainty, public market volatility and lower interest rates making the hunt for yield ever more difficult.

More than 15 years on, how has the sector evolved?

According to Schroders Capital Emily Pollock, the approach to private markets is improving.

Talking on the Private markets: Uncovered podcast, she explained: "Private markets for many years got sort of, a bad rap is not quite fair, but [talked about] transparency, a lack of information, and how it is difficult to understand what you are really investing in. That is true to a point. But at the same time, when you're investing with private asset fund managers, you have better access to information than you would in any public company…."

To tune into the full episode and hear more about private market risks, opportunities and how investors can access the asset class.

Watch episode 1 now, by clicking below.

Watch Here

 

*DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT: Your privacy policy – Please read carefully.

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data. For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences. Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Connecting with your money
Investment

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Connecting with your money

'Going solo can be daunting'

Derren Nathan
clock 24 September 2024 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: A continued bright spot in high yield
Investment

Partner Insight: A continued bright spot in high yield

Compelling income opportunities supported by favourable fundamental and technical conditions continue to attract investors to high yield bonds and loans.

Scott Roth and Chris Sawyer, Barings
clock 19 September 2024 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: US election and trade policy - What investors need to know
Investment

Partner Insight: US election and trade policy - What investors need to know

Presidential election will shape the pace of deglobalisation

T.Rowe Price
clock 17 September 2024 • 3 min read
Most read
01

L&G hires PGIM's Eric Adler as asset management CEO

24 September 2024 • 2 min read
02

Former Artemis manager's new venture acquires Vermeer IM

24 September 2024 • 2 min read
03

Chinese equities surge on the back of biggest stimulus package in years

24 September 2024 • 2 min read
04

Inside the £680m Henderson European trust merger

24 September 2024 • 5 min read
05

Fidelity International adds four trusts to list of restricted investments

24 September 2024 • 1 min read
06

Rachel Reeves pledges 'no austerity' but warns of 'tough decisions' ahead

23 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot