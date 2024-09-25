Partner Insight: Everything you need to know about private markets

A perfect storm of events post-global financial crisis has helped raise the profile of investing in private markets with market uncertainty, public market volatility and lower interest rates making the hunt for yield ever more difficult.

More than 15 years on, how has the sector evolved?

According to Schroders Capital Emily Pollock, the approach to private markets is improving.

Talking on the Private markets: Uncovered podcast, she explained: "Private markets for many years got sort of, a bad rap is not quite fair, but [talked about] transparency, a lack of information, and how it is difficult to understand what you are really investing in. That is true to a point. But at the same time, when you're investing with private asset fund managers, you have better access to information than you would in any public company…."

To tune into the full episode and hear more about private market risks, opportunities and how investors can access the asset class.

Watch episode 1 now, by clicking below.

