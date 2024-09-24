abrdn red flags 12 equity funds for underperformance

A dozen funds in abrdn’s arsenal have been red flagged for failing to outperform in the company’s latest assessment of value (AoV) report.
Based on data to 31 March 2024, the abrdn (Lothian) North American and UK Equity General trusts; the abrdn American Equity; Emerging Markets Equity; Global Sustainable and Responsible Investment Equity; Japanese Equity; Latin America Equity; UK Mid-Cap Equity; Global Smaller Companies; UK Ethical Equity; UK Income Unconstrained Equity and abrdn European Equity Enhanced index funds were all highlighted for underperformance concerns. abrdn: The journey from Europe's second-largest fund manager to the FTSE 250 The Scottish asset manager noted that all strategies that failed the performan...
