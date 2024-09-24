abrdn red flags 12 equity funds for underperformance

Based on data to 31 March 2024, the abrdn (Lothian) North American and UK Equity General trusts; the abrdn American Equity; Emerging Markets Equity; Global Sustainable and Responsible Investment Equity; Japanese Equity; Latin America Equity; UK Mid-Cap Equity; Global Smaller Companies; UK Ethical Equity; UK Income Unconstrained Equity and abrdn European Equity Enhanced index funds were all highlighted for underperformance concerns. abrdn: The journey from Europe's second-largest fund manager to the FTSE 250 The Scottish asset manager noted that all strategies that failed the performan...