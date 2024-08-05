Partner Insight: Systematic Liquid Alternatives - A New Perspective On Alpha

In financial terminology, a risk premium is the extra potential reward investors expect to receive relative to an appropriate reference. For example, the equity risk premium compensates investors for assuming systematic market risk (or beta) which is the equity market's return over the risk-free rate.1

As the name suggests, the concept underlying alternative risk premia is the potential reward to an investor for taking on risk that is ‘alternative' to traditional market risks or traditional beta. These risk premia often seek to exploit the fact that the performance of different groups of securities is linked by shared factors like size, value, growth, momentum, and carry. Alternative risk premia are structured in a long/short fashion, which enables managers to isolate the risk premium associated with each factor.

Consider this example. A manager who seeks to take advantage of the size premium, which refers to the tendency of small caps to outperform larger stocks over the long term, can simultaneously establish a long position in small-caps and a short position in large-caps. Any sentiment driving the market as a whole will affect both groups equally, but oppositely. The result is that the manager will capture the pure premium small-cap stocks may deliver over large-caps, independent of fluctuations in the broad market beta.

Size is just one of many risk premia, which span all geographies and, importantly, multiple asset classes, including equities, rates, commodities, currencies. In addition to size, Display 5 highlights commonly used ARP, which often result from recurring investor behavior patterns or structural conditions.

For example, momentum refers to the herding behavior of investors when they "chase winners and sell losers." When stocks trade at below fair value, they can be classified as value stocks, based on the expectation that their prices will increase as they revert to the mean. Growth stocks are ones with high valuations in anticipation of above-average earnings growth, and are often the counterpart to value in ARP strategies. Investor mispricing of asset yields may lead to carry opportunities where investments that offer higher yields tend to outperform.