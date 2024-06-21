Partner Insight: Has the European credit cycle been extended?

Key points: Despite lingering inflation and heightened rate volatility, credit markets remained strong in the first four months of 2024.

We believe the European credit cycle has been extended due to robust corporate and consumer balance sheets and changes in private sector behaviour.

This means investors can continue to benefit from investment-grade credit's historically attractive yields.

Nevertheless, we recognise potential risks to the cycle. An active, nimble and liquid approach, grounded in a thorough understanding of the cycle, should, in our view, position investors to manage risk better and take advantage of the current market and any dislocations as they arise.

Volatility in government bond markets, but calmness in credit markets

So far, 2024 has kept fixed income investors busy, with a blockbuster new issuance calendar, a pivot from the Bank of Japan and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East all competing for the market's attention. Yet inflation stubbornly lingering above target — has remained the dominant theme, resulting in increased government bond yield volatility as the market has walked back expectations for central bank rate cuts throughout the remainder of the year.

Credit markets, however, paint a different picture. European credit markets have remained notably strong. Spreads have tightened, supported by robust corporate balance sheets, a resilient consumer and favourable market technicals. Yet despite tightening, European investment-grade credit continues to look appealing, providing historically high all-in yields of 3.9%, allowing investors to benefit from attractive income without the need to take excessive risks. What do investors need to know about opportunities in European credit and what could the rest of the year hold?

Understanding the cycle

Understanding the credit cycle — the recurring phases of expansion and contraction in the availability of credit — is a crucial ingredient for successfully managing European investment-grade credit portfolios. Specifically, by anticipating changes in the cycle and dynamically managing overall credit exposure, we aim to participate in the upside while preserving capital on the downside. Put simply, there are times we want to have more exposure to credit, and times we want to have less. Through our active approach to managing credit risk, we seek to insulate clients from the volatility of the credit cycle and aim to provide them with a smooth, consistent return stream of outperformance.

We seek to understand the cycle by paying close attention to the strength of corporate balance sheets, the resilience of the consumer and the speed at which changes in interest rates are transmitting through to the economy. Despite one of the most aggressive rate-hiking cycles in history, European Central Bank (ECB) policy appears to be working, albeit with a longer lag than in previous cycles. Combined with rebounding growth, we believe that credit should remain supported in the near term. In this article we identify three potential drivers of an extension to the credit cycle.

