Justine Randall, Chief Commercial Officer at Tatton Investment Management, says that the demand for quality financial advice has never been higher and that there are tremendous opportunities ahead for young financial advisers to be a trusted partner for decades to come.

Read the Q&A in the brand new MPS Watchlist, which not only includes this article, but other fantastic content from 8AM Global, Quilter, Quilter Cheviot, Tatton Investment Management and Timeline.