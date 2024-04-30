Partner Insight: Time to exit cash and move back into bonds?

The last few months have seen a significant change in the macroeconomic environment and the market debate has shifted from "how many more rate hikes?", to "when (and how aggressively) will central banks cut rates?"

In December 2023, the US Federal Reserve's latest dot plot (the interest rate projections of individual Federal Open Market Committee [FOMC] members) showed 75 basis points (bps) of cuts in 2024 and a further 100bps of cuts in 2025. While week-to-week we see volatility around market expectations for inflation and interest rates, the Fed and many other central banks have clearly signalled an intent to bring rates down over the next few years.

Historically, these pivots in monetary policy have significantly impacted market returns and, as such, warrant a rethink of investors' defensive allocations.

A striking asset allocation trend over the last few years has been a significant build-up of investors' cash balances. US money market fund assets have doubled since pre-COVID days to reach almost US$6 trillion today; if term deposits and other cash alternatives are also included, the number would be even higher. And this is not just a US trend. Many other countries around the world have also seen large increases in the allocation to cash.

A mountain of cash sitting on the sidelines