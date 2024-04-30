Partner Insight: Time to exit cash and move back into bonds?

More from Capital Group on moving cash off the sidelines

clock • 5 min read
Partner Insight: Time to exit cash and move back into bonds?

The last few months have seen a significant change in the macroeconomic environment and the market debate has shifted from "how many more rate hikes?", to "when (and how aggressively) will central banks cut rates?"

In December 2023, the US Federal Reserve's latest dot plot (the interest rate projections of individual Federal Open Market Committee [FOMC] members) showed 75 basis points (bps) of cuts in 2024 and a further 100bps of cuts in 2025. While week-to-week we see volatility around market expectations for inflation and interest rates, the Fed and many other central banks have clearly signalled an intent to bring rates down over the next few years.

Historically, these pivots in monetary policy have significantly impacted market returns and, as such, warrant a rethink of investors' defensive allocations.

A striking asset allocation trend over the last few years has been a significant build-up of investors' cash balances. US money market fund assets have doubled since pre-COVID days to reach almost US$6 trillion today; if term deposits and other cash alternatives are also included, the number would be even higher. And this is not just a US trend. Many other countries around the world have also seen large increases in the allocation to cash. 

A mountain of cash sitting on the sidelines

Money market holdings have reached record levels

A mountain of cash sitting on the sidelines

 

Data as at 31 December 2023. Sources: Capital Group, Bloomberg, Investment Company Institute (ICI). Time lengths for "Global Financial Crisis" and "Pandemic" are approximations. 

In the right circumstances, outsized cash allocations can serve as an effective defensive ballast in portfolios and the heightened volatility of 2022 illustrated this well. Then, both equity and fixed income markets simultaneously delivered negative returns (for the first time in almost five decades) and cash stood out as the rare asset class that delivered positive returns.

But with the macro backdrop having changed significantly, investors should be asking themselves whether this large build-up of cash still makes sense. As inflation eases and central banks move toward rate cuts, the benefits of maintaining such high allocations to cash may be diminishing. On the other hand, high-quality bonds can provide that ballast, while also seeing stronger returns as bond prices rise with falling rates. In other words, this is an environment where it may make sense to shift back toward a more traditional defensive bond allocation.

 

Statements attributed to an individual represent the opinions of that individual as of the date published and may not necessarily reflect the view of Capital Group or its affiliates. Risk factors you should consider before investing: • This material is not intended to provide investment advice or be considered a personal recommendation. • The value of investments and income from them can go down as well as up and you may lose some or all of your initial investment. • Past results are not a guide to future results. • If the currency in which you invest strengthens against the currency in which the underlying investments of the fund are made, the value of your investment will decrease. Currency hedging seeks to limit this, but there is no guarantee that hedging will be totally successful. • Depending on the strategy, risks may be associated with investing in fixed income derivatives, emerging markets and/or high-yield securities; emerging markets are volatile and may suffer from liquidity problems. While Capital Group uses reasonable efforts to obtain information from third-party sources which it believes to be reliable, Capital Group makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information. This material is of a general nature, and not intended to provide investment, tax or other advice, or to be a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. It does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on the information you should consider its appropriateness, having regard to your own investment objectives, financial situation and needs. This communication is issued by Capital International Management Company Sàrl ("CIMC"), 37A avenue J.F. Kennedy, L1855 Luxembourg, unless otherwise specified, and is distributed for information purposes only. CIMC is regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF" – Financial Regulator of Luxembourg) and is a subsidiary of the Capital Group Companies, Inc. (Capital Group). In the UK, this communication is issued by Capital International Limited (authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority), a subsidiary of the Capital Group Companies, Inc. (Capital Group). In Switzerland, this communication is issued by Capital International Sàrl (authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA), a subsidiary of the Capital Group Companies, Inc. In Hong Kong, this communication has been prepared by Capital International, Inc., a member of Capital Group, a company incorporated in California, United States of America. The liability of members is limited. In Singapore, this communication has been prepared by Capital Group Investment Management Pte. Ltd., a member of Capital Group, a company incorporated in Singapore. This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Neither has it been reviewed by any other regulator. In Australia, this communication is issued by Capital Group Investment Management Limited (ACN 164 17 501 AFSL No. 443 118), a member of Capital Group, located at Level 18, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia. All Capital Group trademarks are owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. or an affiliated company in the US, Australia and other countries. All other company and product names mentioned are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. © 2023 Capital Group. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Related Topics

More on Bonds

Partner Insight: Time to exit cash and move back into bonds?
Bonds

Partner Insight: Time to exit cash and move back into bonds?

More from Capital Group on moving cash off the sidelines

Haran Karunakaran, Investment Director @ Capital Group
clock 30 April 2024 • 5 min read
BlackRock expands iShares range with four sovereign bond ETFs
Bonds

BlackRock expands iShares range with four sovereign bond ETFs

US and Italian debt

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 24 April 2024 • 1 min read
The future of AT1 bonds one year on from the collapse of Credit Suisse
Bonds

The future of AT1 bonds one year on from the collapse of Credit Suisse

Following UBS takeover

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 22 April 2024 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2024

01 May 2024 • 18 min read
02

FCA and Bank of England clash over systemic threat posed by private equity

02 May 2024 • 2 min read
03

How is potential central bank monetary policy divergence affecting asset allocation?

01 May 2024 • 8 min read
04

Australia's Pinnacle IM partners with RLAM outgoing equity chief Rutter for new venture

02 May 2024 • 1 min read
05

Fed holds rates steady as 'lack of further progress' on inflation signals higher for longer stance

02 May 2024 • 2 min read
06

Treasury and FCA unveil roadmap to the Overseas Funds Regime

02 May 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot