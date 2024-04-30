European Central Bank on track for June rate cut as key inflation metric eases

According to a flash estimate by Eurostat, services inflation, a key watcher for the ECB, eased to 3.7% from 4% in March after five months of no change. Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, fell to 2.7% in April from 2.9% the prior month. The year-on-year contribution of energy prices as a component of inflation continued to decrease, registering at -0.6% compared to -1.8% in March. Separate gross domestic product figures also released today (30 April) pointed to an improving picture for the eurozone in the first three months of the year, with quarter-on-q...