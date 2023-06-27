Partner Podcast: The VW perspective on achieving positive change post 'diesel-gate'

At Van Lanschot Kempen our credit team take an active approach to investing and engagement with companies is  part of this active approach. The aim here is to deliver results and to help clients navigate through the transitions to a more sustainable economy/world. Today, we would like to talk about  a specific engagement case handled by the credit team, to illustrate how this approach works.

The Euro Credit strategy has been invested in Volkswagen since 2008. But the company is not blemish free and has had several sustainability issues, most important of which is the emissions scandal referred to as "diesel gate".  Van Lanschot Kempen decided not to divest Volkswagen bonds for all its portfolio's, but rather to engage with the company. Why did we choose to engage, and has this engagement paid off? 

 

