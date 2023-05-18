How can investors best capitalise on the rising demand for green energy?

Register now for Investment Week’s new LIVE! video podcast, where we discuss how ETFs could be key to investing in this new wave of innovation.

Sarka Halas
clock • 1 min read
How can investors best capitalise on the rising demand for green energy?

Join Investment Week and LGIM as they explore how to capture growth potential in the demand for green energy technologies that have the potential to transform our world.

We will hear from LGIM's Head of Wealth Management Steve Gray and Head of ETFs, EMEA, Aanand Venkatramanan, as they discuss how to invest in this long-term global growth theme.

This unique video podcast unpicks why they believe active research and an actively designed index strategy may be the best way to gain exposure to disruptive technologies.

We will highlight four key sectors where investors can capture growth potential and we will look at opportunities in different segments along the clean energy value chain.

If you cannot join us on June 1 at 2pm, you will not miss out. Register anyway and we will send you the replay link.

 

Related Topics

Sarka Halas
Author spotlight

Sarka Halas

Content Strategist

View profile
More from Sarka Halas

Partner Insight: Is cash back on the agenda?

Partner Insight: How to earn more income with cash?

More on ESG

'The market’s growth potential will make social bonds increasingly attractive to a wider range of investors over time.'
ESG

Goldman Sachs AM: Social bonds are entering 'investing mainstream'

€464bn market

Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 May 2023 • 2 min read
The index series will 'further increase the options for clients incorporating ESG and climate objectives into UK equity portfolios'.
ESG

FTSE Russell launches ESG risk-adjusted index series

Exclusion-based criteria

Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 May 2023 • 1 min read
Under half of firms are only excluding human rights-abusing companies from their ESG portfolios.
ESG

ShareAction: Asset managers are failing to protect human rights

Only 6% apply exclusion criteria

Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Ninety One outflows reach £10.6bn in year of 'significant headwinds'

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage must 'clear the air' over start-up investments

17 May 2023 • 7 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage NAV slumps 17% as investors flee growth

17 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

No Bloomberg and no intraday performance: Inside Baillie Gifford's long-term approach

17 May 2023 • 5 min read
05

BoE governor Bailey signals further rate hikes in face of inflation uncertainty

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Polar Capital appoints emerging markets and Asia fund manager

17 May 2023 • 1 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot