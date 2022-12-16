Industry Voice: Royal London Asset Management Outlook 2023

1 min read
Industry Voice: Royal London Asset Management Outlook 2023

2022 has been another challenging year for investors with rising inflation as well as increased geopolitical tensions and a pullback in asset prices. In our Outlook 2023 our investment managers consider the key risks and opportunities that investors will face in the year ahead.

We analyse if inflationary pressures could become more entrenched or if they will drop as economies fall into recession. We also consider if 2023 may offer a degree of normalisation after a volatile 2022.

Read Outlook 2023

For Professional Clients only, not suitable for Retail Clients. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and any income from them may go down as well as up and is not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount invested. The views expressed are those of the author at the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, which are subject to change, and is not investment advice. 

 

This post is funded by Royal London Asset Management

