Industry Voice Webinar: Kempen Sustainable Equity Team to discuss 'Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run'

The huge paradigm shift towards the sustainable economy has transformed the way we define and value potential investments. We believe this enhanced focus on the true ‘quality' of the company is what makes the difference to valuations, and therefore returns, in the long-term. Find out how we look at investment horizons, quality and sustainability and how our proprietary investment process helps us identify long-term winners.

Register now for the webinar ‘Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run' taking place on the 16th of November at 9:30 AM GMT.

Kempen Sustainable Equity Team Speakers:

Ivo Kuiper

Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Sustainable Equity

Herman Kleeven

Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment lead

Daniel Whitaker

Associate, Institutional Relations​​​​​​​