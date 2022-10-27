Industry Voice Webinar: Kempen Sustainable Equity Team to discuss 'Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run'

Save the date, 16th of November, 9:30 AM GMT

clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice Webinar: Kempen Sustainable Equity Team to discuss 'Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run'

The huge paradigm shift towards the sustainable economy has transformed the way we define and value potential investments. We believe this enhanced focus on the true ‘quality' of the company is what makes the difference to valuations, and therefore returns,  in the long-term.  Find out how we look at investment horizons, quality and sustainability and how our proprietary investment process helps us identify long-term winners.

Register now for the webinar ‘Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run'  taking place on the 16th of November at 9:30 AM GMT.

Kempen Sustainable Equity Team Speakers:

Ivo Kuiper
Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Sustainable Equity
Herman Kleeven
Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment lead
Daniel Whitaker
Associate, Institutional Relations​​​​​​​

 

 

This post is funded by Kempen 

 

Related Topics

More on Investment

Marc Syz, CEO of Syz Capital
Investment

Finding ports in a private equity storm

Top is most vulnerable to contagion risk

Marc Syz
clock 26 October 2022 • 4 min read
Jerry Thomas, CIO at Sarasin & Partners
Investment

When do bear markets turn?

'This bear is no different'

Jerry Thomas
clock 26 October 2022 • 4 min read
Bev Shah is CEO and founder of CityHive
Investment

Are you ACT-ing?

In May, City hive launched ACT – the corporate culture standard for investment companies with the backing of a small group of asset managers.

Bev Shah
clock 25 October 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

FCA unveils SDR investment labels

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

24 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Despite headwinds, ESG continues to perform

24 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

24 October 2022 • 1 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot