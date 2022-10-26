Government's fiscal delay 'makes sense' but is not without consequences

Investors should expect some tax increases in the now delayed Budget.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's fiscal plan was expected to be revealed on Monday 31 October, having been brought forward three times, twice by the previous chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and once by him.

Today (26 October), the chancellor announced that the fiscal statement was now being delayed until 17 November, making this the fourth date change. It will now be a full-blown Autumn Budget, he announced, rather than just a medium-fiscal event.

Hunt said that it was "prudent" to delay to announcements in order to ensure the most up to date data was being used to build the fiscal policies on, and that the Budget Responsibility Committee had the same security in numbers for its OBR forecast, which he confirmed will be accompanying this Budget.

Hunt's new fiscal plan delayed by two weeks

The absence of an OBR report was a key catalyst to the massive economic and market reaction to the previous government's Mini Budget, according to Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

When the Liz Truss- Kwasi Kwarteng Budget was announced, sterling immediately fell to a record low and remained volatile in the intervening weeks until Truss out forced out of office by her party.

At the same time, the yields on UK government bonds exceeded 4%, spending mortgage and pension market into a crisis, with the Bank of England forced to intervene on the latter.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said that investors are "very mindful that it was the unnecessary rush to announce big tax cuts", which caused such "tumultuous times for the Truss administration and what they crave now is caution and stability".

Indeed, Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said that given the huge changes in prices and the back-and-forth from the government, this delay "was probably a good thing" for the OBR, as it gave the BRC more room to digest and rationalise the changes.

Streeter continued that the aforementioned premium "slammed on UK assets by reckless policies of the predecessor appears to be slowly lifting, but hefty challenges for team Rishi Sunak remain, as the economy heads into recession and the productivity puzzle remains as cryptic as ever to solve".

Hunt himself was acutely aware of the expectations and impact surrounding the new Budget, remarking it needed to "put public finances on a sustainable footing".

In reaction to the news today, sterling rose to a six-week high and yields also crept up slightly but did not exceed the 4% watermark.

Streeter said that news of the delay "has not caused investors to take fright" and markets appeared to be "cutting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak some slack, given that he's just a day into the new job".

Khalaf added that given the aftermath of the Mini Budget, investors were less concerned about when the new fiscal plan came out.

"Markets simply want to know the government is not going to totally junk its fiscal rules and embark on an unfunded spending spree, something they are more confident of now Sunak and Hunt are directing proceedings," he said.

Autumn Budget set to be 'acid test' for government and BoE relations under Sunak

A lot of speculation around Hunt's fiscal policies landed on him taking a more conservative approach than the previous chancellor and largely sticking to the course he had already stated.

Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, echoed that pushing the Budget "is probably a good idea", adding that there was "no point messing round with half-hearted measures and packages especially as most of Kwarteng's Mini Budget has been rescinded".

Out of the £45bn in unfunded tax policies proposed just over a month ago, only three key tenants now remain after Truss backpedalled in the wake of market pressure. Stamp duty, national insurance and bankers bonuses are the only policies currently going ahead.

While sentiment around the actual date change was positive, experts highlighted several consequences.

Given how much of the Mini Budget has now been scrapped, Yearsley said investors should prepare themselves for tax rises. "Otherwise what is the point of doing it?," he asked.

Another potential pain point is affecting the Bank of England's interest rate hike decision next month.

This new date means that the Budget will now come out after the Bank of England's interest rate policy decision on 3 November, a pattern the Bank's governor Andrew Bailey was not in favour just ten days ago.

Although Hunt said he told Bailey about the delay and that he "understood", Khalaf said "it does leave the Bank of England flying somewhat blind on fiscal policy when it makes its interest rate decision next Thursday".

He said this might end up in a more cautious approach from the BoE, since they have a December policy meeting to act as a cushion, should they need to hike further.