Tackling value chain emissions through active management

clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice Podcast: Scope 3 - The scope that matters most

For many businesses Scope 3 emissions account for more than 70% of their total carbon footprint*. Indirect and often referred to as supply-chain emissions, reducing Scope 3 pollution has the potential to deliver significant financial and climate change benefits to both businesses and investors.

As active sustainable equity managers, we work with our investee businesses to help them manage the risks associated with climate change, and support them as they adapt and grow for the future

We invite you to listen to our latest podcast featuring Raoul Martin and Ian Penrose. Ian and Raoul discuss the key features of Scope 3 emissions and argue that reducing them would have a much higher environmental impact in comparison to scope 1 & 2 emissions.

Would you like to know more about this topic? Please visit our website to read more about this topic. Or to download our whitepaper Climate Change is everyone's business. 

 This post is funded by Kempen Capital Management

 

*Source - Deloitte 

