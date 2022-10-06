FTSE 100 poised for record cash returns in 2022 but dividend forecasts stall

The FTSE 100 is expected to yield 4.1% in 2022, as both the headline index and analysts’ dividend forecasts stall.

The index's total dividend pay-out is expected to top £81.5bn in 2022, compared to £78.5bn in 2021. This is in addition to £1.6bn in special dividends, as well as a record £50.3bn in buybacks that have already been announced.

The aggregate total forecast for dividends, special dividends and share buybacks now totals £133.4bn for 2022, meaning it should surpass the record £126.8bn combined figure achieved in 2018, the report stated.

AJ Bell's investment director Russ Mould said that concerns over increases in input costs, interest rates and a possible recession are all factors weighing on 2022, especially as metals prices are generally lower than earlier in the year.

"However, ongoing strength in oil and gas prices is giving support to estimates for 2023, for which analysts are still nudging up their dividend payment forecasts," he said.

"Analysts expect 2023 to set a new record-high for FTSE 100 ordinary dividend payments, even if profit growth is expected to slow and then grind to a complete halt in 2024."

FTSE 100 members are forecasted to increase ordinary dividend payments by 11% in 2022. Although dividend growth is expected to continue in 2023, it is forecast to slow to 8% as weaker top-line growth, higher input costs and the cost of capital start to weigh on profits.

This year's £50.3bn worth of buybacks is in steep excess of the peaks of 2006 and 2018, which came in between £33bn and £34bn.

"Such largesse does not smack of a lack of corporate confidence, despite the challenges posed by inflation, rising interest rates and fractured supply chains," said Mould.

"Even allowing for hefty buybacks, aggregate FTSE 100 dividend payments are still expected to grow by 11% to £81.5bn in 2022 before a further 8% advance in 2023 to £87.7bn," he added.

Mould highlighted the strong increases in dividends at Glencore, Shell, HSBC, AstraZeneca and BP, which are expected to more than offset anticipated falls at GSK, Rio Tinto and Antofagasta, as well as the demotion of BHP and Ferguson.

He explained: "The dollar's strength against the pound is also boosting the value of payments in sterling terms from Glencore, Shell, HSBC, AstraZeneca and BP, as they all declare their shareholder distributions in the US currency."

"This again highlights the importance of the miners, oils and financials to the overall direction of FTSE 100 profits and dividends."