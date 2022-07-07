Spotlight: Sustainable Fixed Income

clock • 1 min read

In 2021, total issuance of ESG-labelled bonds exceeded an unprecedented $1trn.  This growth was driven by a number of innovations and trends.

In this exclusive Spotlight guide, we discuss these developments, as well as what effect this year's global headwinds have had on the sustainability bond market.

We also hear about PIMCO's award-winning GIS Climate Bond Fund and the opportunities it offers investors to support the transition to a net zero carbon economy.

